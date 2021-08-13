Cardiff stabbing: Boy attacked during football match
A teenage boy has been stabbed after being attacked by 10 people while playing a football match in a park.
Police were called to The Marl in Grangetown, Cardiff, at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.
Witnesses saw a group of about 10 young men assault the boy before running off towards Channel View Leisure Centre.
The 15-year-old victim suffered a number of non-life-threatening injuries, including a puncture wound to his leg.
A bar, believed to have been discarded by one of the suspects, was found near the scene and searches of the area are continuing, South Wales Police said.