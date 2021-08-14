Logan Mwangi: Community remembers boy, 5, found dead in river
- Published
A remembrance service has been held for a five-year-old boy found dead in a river in Bridgend county.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was found in the River Ogmore in Aberkenfig, on 31 July.
His step-father has been charged with his murder, while he and Logan's mother have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
On Saturday about 40 people living in the community gathered to remember Logan.
Candles were lit and lilies planted during the service at the bereavement garden in Tondu, part of which has been dedicated to Logan.
The Reverend Suzanne Brumwell led prayers for Logan, while a memorial book was signed, with children and adults sharing their memories of the five-year-old.
Logan's body was found at about 05:45 BST on Saturday, 31 July, after reports of concerns for a missing five-year-old.
He was taken to Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where it was confirmed he had died.
Logan's step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with his murder.
Both Mr Cole and the boy's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, both from Sarn, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.