Connah's Quay: Cars and caravan set on fire in suspected arson
Police are investigating after a number of cars and a caravan were set on fire on a driveway in Flintshire.
Three cars, a small transporter and a caravan were damaged by the blaze on Nant Road, Connah's Quay, at about 03:30 BST on Sunday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured in the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.
An investigation has been launched by the police and fire service.