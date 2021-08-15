BBC News

Edward H Dafis: Tributes paid to drummer Charli Britton

Published
image sourceCANOLFAN GERDD WILLIAM MATHIAS
image captionCharlie Britton was "beating heart" of the legendary Welsh rock band

Tributes have been paid to Welsh rock drummer Charli Britton, who has died after a short illness.

The 68-year-old was prolific in the Welsh-language music scene throughout the 70s and 80s.

He was a founding member of rock band Edward H Dafis and and played for many other Welsh groups including Hergest and Ac Eraill.

Edward H Dafis bandmate Cleif Harpwood said his contribution to the modern Welsh music scene was immeasurable.

image captionCharlie Britton, left, with the rest of Edward H Dafis

He added: "We tend to forget people like Charli.

"He was in the back line, but his devotion to the Welsh music scene was phenomenal - he was our music's beating heart."

Outside of music Britton, who was raised in Cardiff, trained as a graphic designer at Ealing College in London, which led him to create the band's album covers.

Related Topics

More on this story