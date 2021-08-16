Covid-19: Brecon Jazz defends 'careful' reopening
A Welsh jazz festival has been criticised for deciding to scale back, despite social-distancing restrictions ending.
Brecon Jazz is taking place throughout August, with limited audiences and no fringe or street events.
Organisers insisted it would be the "most accessible festival so far," despite this approach.
But some businesses said the reduced capacity would have a negative financial impact on them.
Claire Lyndon, who owns Tad Cod Fish and Chips in the town, said she couldn't understand the decision.
"I'm absolutely gutted, the town is usually buzzing... but as you can see there's no-one here," she told BBC Wales' Newyddion.
"[I am] very disappointed, with social distancing now being lifted. It usually takes five or six hours to clear the queue during Brecon Jazz, it's just non-stop."
Brecon resident Nia Morgan said: "There's not a lot of people here at all and there are no bands going on. It usually brings a lot of money into the town because people come from everywhere, so I think it does have an impact on local pubs."
In response, organiser Lynne Gornall said the festival was very different to Green Man Festival, which will be held nearby in Powys next weekend with a full 25,000 capacity crowd.
She explained: "One's on private land... but the essence of Brecon Jazz is that it's a public festival and it sort of takes over Brecon town.
"We did also consult the people in the town and businesses and a lot of people say 'we'll be careful this year'.
"We've been liaising with Powys County Council and they've been really helpful and advising us.
"It's been carefully done. We can't attract loads of people or the throng to our streets and I don't think people would want that this year."