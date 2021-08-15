Wrexham: Teenager suffers 'serious injuries'
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been left with "serious injuries" after being attacked in Wrexham on Sunday.
North Wales Police said the victim was assaulted shortly before 12:00 BST near Morrisons in the town.
He has since been taken to hospital.
Eyewitnesses later reported seeing a large number of police in the town, including armed officers and police dogs in the area, as well as helicopter air support.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.
"You may see an increased police presence this evening whilst our enquiries continue," added a spokeswoman for North Wales Police.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.