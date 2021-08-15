Huw Edwards considering his future at BBC News at Ten
The BBC's Huw Edwards says he is considering his future as presenter of the News at Ten.
He made the revelation in a special interview for Radio Cymru, just ahead of his 60th birthday.
The journalist said he found nightly news "taxing" and thought it was "fair" viewers and ambitious colleagues have a change of presenters.
"A time comes when you're bound to re-assess what's in front of you," he said.
He told broadcaster Dewi Llywd that his view was "perfectly natural".
"Now that a big milestone is here, which is 60-years-old, it's natural for a man to think 'Am I going to continue in this job for another five years, or do I want to do something different?'," said the Carmarthenshire-raised journalist.
But he said he was "a natural broadcaster" and would not be giving it all up.
"The nightly news business, after 20 years, that can be taxing, even though I still enjoy the job," he told Dewi Llwyd's programme on Sunday.
"But I don't think I'll be doing that for long. Because I believe that, in the first place, I think it's fair for the viewers to get a change.
"Secondly, I have co-workers who are very talented - it's time to give them a chance too.
He said it was "an appropriate time" to consider his future.
"I won't disappear tomorrow from the 10 o'clock news because I'm still enjoying myself," Mr Edwards said.
"But of course, I'm thinking about the working patterns of the future.
"And the truth is that I don't want to sustain these working patterns for a long time to come, because I don't believe it's a very wise thing at all".
He was critical of what he described as the BBC's "clumsy" handling of the decision to publish the salaries of staff who earn £150,000 or more per year, dubbing it a "nightmare".
Mr Edwards said it had been "very tedious" for him.
"It has angered me, to be honest," he said.
"Not because I'm embarrassed about pay, especially because I took a huge cut years ago anyway.
"I don't expect anyone to feel sorry for me. But if you do get a huge pay cut, it's certainly going to affect you, your psychology, and your attitude towards the work.
"Especially if you see co-workers getting large pay rises and you don't quite understand why."
He said he did not accept that people had a licence to "stick their nose in other people's business".