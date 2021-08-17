Wales' unemployment rate falls to 4.1%
- Published
Unemployment in Wales has fallen by 6,000 in the three months to June.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the number of people out of work in Wales now stands at 62,000.
That accounts for 4.1% of over-16 year-olds and is lower than the UK as a whole, which has an unemployment rate of 4.7%.
However, unemployment has risen by 21,000 when comparing the same April to June period in 2020.
Only the east and south west of England and Northern Ireland have a lower proportion of people unemployed.
There are 68,000 Welsh jobs still being protected by the UK government's furlough scheme, which accounts for 6% of the workforce, but this finishes at the end of September.
The latest statistics also showed there were still 10,000 fewer people employed in Wales than a year earlier.