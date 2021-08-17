Cardiff Airport announces Ryanair flights to Dublin
- Published
Flights between Cardiff and Dublin are to resume from October, Cardiff Airport has announced.
The airport said Ryanair would operate four weekly flights from 31 October, running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The route was previously operated by Flybe, which collapsed in March 2020, with the Covid pandemic partly blamed.
In May, the airport announced Stobart Air would operate the route, but the airline went bust in June.
The airport said the route was key for travelling sports teams and fans, business travellers, holidaymakers and people visiting friends and relatives.
Spencer Birns, chief executive of Cardiff Airport said: "It's brilliant news that one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines will be operating a regular service to Dublin from Cardiff.
He said he was "delighted" Ryanair had stepped in as it had been a priority of the airport to reinstate the route.
Jason McGuinness, Commercial Director at Ryanair added: "We have worked closely with Cardiff Airport to deliver this new route, made possible by the necessary incentives to secure connectivity as airlines and airports recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic."
Earlier this year the airport reinstated flights to Edinburgh and Belfast.
The Welsh government bought the airport for £52m in 2013, with additional equity bought in more recent years bringing the Welsh government's equity investment to £60m.