Afghanistan: Call for refugees help from all UK councils
- Published
If every part of the UK took refugees fleeing Afghanistan, "less than a handful of families" would be housed in each area, a council boss has said.
Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), said it was important local authorities "play our part".
So far, homes for at least 21 families have been offered by Wales' councils.
The Welsh government said it was "working very hard" with councils towards being "a nation of sanctuary".
The UK has sent about 900 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate British nationals and Afghans who are eligible to resettle in the UK.
We want Wales to be a Nation of Sanctuary and we'll do everything we can to support evacuations from Afghanistan.— Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) August 17, 2021
We're working with the Home Office and councils on preparations to support those who need it.
Please call @CALL_247 - 0800132737 if you're affected by these events.
This group includes Afghans who worked for the British government, as well as interpreters, cultural advisers and embassy staff.
Others eligible are those deemed to be at high and imminent risk, according to the Ministry of Defence.
Mr Morgan, who also leads Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said he and other senior councillors from across the UK discussed with UK government ministers on Monday night "how we give sanctuary to the Afghan interpreters and their families".
He said: "If we all sign up to this, we're talking less than a handful of families actually per local authority area, so the numbers are actually very, very small.
"The alternative is that these people, quite frankly, could be persecuted in the next couple of weeks if we don't help them.
"I wouldn't want it on my conscience that we see in a month's time that a number of individuals and families are being killed in Afghanistan when we had the opportunity to help them come here."
Minister for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: "The Welsh government is working very hard with our local authorities, and indeed with the UK government, to ensure that we can do what we can to provide support in the right places to find homes for people fleeing the situation in Afghanistan.
"We are working towards being a nation of sanctuary."
She said it was also important to offer support for other people affected by the situation, including veterans and those already settled in Wales.
Many Welsh councils have already agreed to offer safe homes to Afghan refugees.
BBC Wales has contacted all 22 Welsh local authorities asking if they are supporting the UK government's Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which urges councils to provide accommodation to those leaving Afghanistan.
Seventeen councils have responded so far, with almost all saying they can provide housing.
About 24 houses have been offered in Wales, with Wrexham alone offering 10.
Only one council has so far said it is unable to help.
Neath Port Talbot Council said it had already given support to a number of Afghan people under the scheme, but it could not do so in the current phase.
It said it was facing "pressure on local housing stock" due to the combined effect of homelessness and people hit by flooding in Skewen.
"We keep the position under continuous review and are committed to helping where we can," it said.
Where can refugees be homed?
- Wrexham: Has agreed to accommodate up to 10 families
- Powys: Agreed to provide three homes
- Blaenau Gwent: Two homes have been offered, the first family is due in September
- Anglesey: Hopes to resettle one Afghan family
- Conwy: Agreed to resettle one family
- Denbighshire: Offered accommodation to one family
- Carmarthenshire: Offered homes to 15 individuals or three households. The first arrived on 3 July on the first evacuation flight
- Monmouthshire: Cannot confirm figures
- Bridgend: "An initial expression of interest had been made pending more details of the scheme, but we are not yet fully signed up
- Flintshire: Will support the scheme and is working to understand specific requirements
- Gwynedd: Two people have already been resettled in the county
- Ceredigion: "Urgently considering the options available and is in contact with the UK government officials"
- Caerphilly: Home to a family of five refugees, looking to support more
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: Will support ARAP, which equates to a handful of families relocated to each council area
- Vale of Glamorgan: The number of homes it will offer will be determined after careful assessment of local resources
- Swansea: Three families arriving in August and is "looking to welcome more"
Cricketer 'worried about the situation back home'
Welsh Fire bowler Qais Ahmad is from Kabul and his wife is still in the country as the Taliban takes over.
Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace said: "We're trying to support Qais as much as possible - obviously he's worried about the situation back home, as we are on his behalf too.
"We've all seen the scenes in Afghanistan and it's shocking for us - and you can imagine how that affects people with family back at home.
"He was naturally down.
"We've managed to put some support in place for him to be able to communicate how he's doing but if he feels as if he can't play then, of course, he'll be sitting out - and making sure everything back at home is as stable as it can be."