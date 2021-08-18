Bridgend: Mother charged with murder of son, 2
A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old son in Bridgend.
Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, spoke only to confirm her name and address during the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court earlier.
Reid Steele, died at University Hospital Wales, Cardiff, last Thursday after being found in a critical condition at a house the previous day.
Ms Steele is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "This is a harrowing case for all concerned.
"My thoughts go out to Reid's family who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.
"Legal proceedings are now live, and whilst I appreciate there are concerns in the community, I would urge people to refrain from speculating on social media."
He added the investigation is ongoing and for anyone with information to come forward.
Paying tribute to him last week, Reid's family said: "He was a super, super-happy, wonderful and intelligent little boy who lit up everyone's lives.
"He loved the garden and the beach, picking raspberries and going for walks collecting shells.
"He was a very chatty little boy and would happily speak to anyone."