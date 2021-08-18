Afghanistan: Where will refugees go in Wales?
- Published
Thousands of Afghan refugees will be resettled in the UK after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, the UK government has promised.
The new scheme will see up to 20,000 Afghans offered a route to set up home in the UK in the coming years.
Leader of the Welsh Local Government Association Andrew Morgan said councils must "play our part".
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said the Welsh government was "working very hard" with local authorities and UK ministers to provide homes.
But she said additional funding would be needed from the UK government to put arrangements in place.
Where are Afghan refugees going in Wales?
BBC Wales has asked all 22 local councils in Wales about their plans.
As of Wednesday morning 17 have responded. About 30 houses have been offered and only one council has said it is unable to help.
- Anglesey: Hopes to resettle one Afghan family
- Blaenau Gwent: Two homes have been offered, the first family is due in September
- Bridgend: A spokesman said: "An initial expression of interest had been made pending more details of the scheme, but we are not yet fully signed up"
- Caerphilly: Currently home to a family of five refugees, looking to support more
- Carmarthenshire: Offered homes to 15 individuals or three households, the first arrived on 3 July on the first evacuation flight
- Ceredigion: A spokesman said it was "urgently considering the options available and is in contact with the UK government officials"
- Conwy: Agreed to resettle one family
- Denbighshire: Offered accommodation to one family
- Flintshire: Will be supporting the scheme and is currently working to understand specific requirements
- Gwynedd: The council is supporting the scheme, two people have already been resettled in the county
- Monmouthshire: Supports the scheme but cannot confirm figures at this point
- Neath Port Talbot: Declined due to "pressure on local housing stock" due to the combined effect of homelessness and those hit by flooding at Skewen. It said while it had already given support to a number of Afghan people under the scheme, it could not do so in the current phase
- Powys: Agreed to provide three homes
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: Will support the scheme. Says this equates to a handful of families relocated to each council area
- Swansea: It said: "We are welcoming three families in August and are looking to welcome more"
- Vale of Glamorgan: The council is supporting the scheme, the number of homes it will offer will be determined after careful assessment of local resources
- Wrexham: Has agreed to accommodate up to 10 families