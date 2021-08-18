Covid: All 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales to get jab offer this week
- Published
All 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales will receive their offer of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this week, the health minister has said.
It follows guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating over 16s.
There are about 67,142 people in that age group in Wales.
Walk-in clinics are open throughout Wales so people can receive a dose at their convenience.
Health boards have been running mobile clinics, speaking to large employers and setting up transport to vaccination centres, as well as working with vulnerable people on a one-to-one basis.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan encouraged anyone yet to take up the offer of a jab to do so.
"Our vaccination programme is world leading, but we know that there are still some people who have yet to take up the offer of a vaccine," Ms Morgan said.
"We are particularly keen to ensure that young people, including those over 16 who are now eligible for the vaccine, take up the offer so that they are at lower risk of the effects of coronavirus now that they are able to socialise more."
"It's not too late to get your vaccine."
In England, 16 and 17-year-olds are expected to be offered a first dose by 23 August.