Man who died after Glynneath waterfall difficulties named
- Published
A man who died at a waterfall has been named by police.
Hemanta Kumar Rai, 28, had been at Pontneddfechan, in Glynneath, Neath Port Talbot, on Monday with friends when he got into difficulties in the water.
Emergency services were called at about 13:20 BST but despite their efforts Mr Rai, from Farnborough, Hampshire, died at the scene.
Dyfed-Powys Police said the man's family and coroner have been informed.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.