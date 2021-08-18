Man in court over alleged racist and anti-Semitic podcasts
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of setting up a website called Radio Aryan to distribute racist and anti-Semitic podcasts.
James Allchurch, 49, of no fixed address but from Pembrokeshire, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Appearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court, he denied 15 counts of of distributing a sound recording stirring up racial hatred.
He was bailed to appear at Swansea Crown Court on 15 September.
Wearing a mask, visor and overalls, Mr Allchurch told the court he wanted to be addressed as "Sven Longshanks".
When asked why he wished to change his name, Mr Allchurch said: "This is my life's work that is on trial and that's the name that my work is published under."
The court heard Radio Aryan had been in operation since 2015 and 12 of the charges related to material allegedly offensive to people from black or ethnic minority communities.
The remaining three charges relate to podcasts said to be anti-Semitic.