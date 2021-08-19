Bridgend mother in court charged with murder of her two-year-old son
A mother has appeared in court charged with the murder of her two-year-old son in Bridgend.
Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, spoke only to confirm her name via videolink at Cardiff Crown Court.
Reid Steele died at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, last Thursday, a day after he was found critically injured.
The court heard psychiatric reports would be needed ahead of the next hearing.
Ms Steele, who will be expected to appear in-person at a plea and trial preparation hearing on 26 November, was remanded in custody.