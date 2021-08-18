BBC News

Merthyr Tydfil: Valium leaves one dead and another in hospital

Published
Diazepam is a Class C drug if someone does not have a prescription for it

One person is dead and another has been in hospital after they are thought to have taken a "particularly dangerous batch" of Valium, police have said.

South Wales Police has warned that the batch of the drug - also known as diazepam - could be circulating in in Merthyr Tydfil.

The prescription drug is used to treat anxiety, muscle spasms and fits.

In a statement, the force urged anyone who used the drug to get immediate help if they felt unwell.

Possession of diazepam, which is a Class C drug without a prescription, carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

Police said initial inquiries - in both the death and the person needing hospital treatment - pointed to "a particularly dangerous batch of the drug".

