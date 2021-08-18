Hell's Mouth: Man drowned after saving friend's daughter
A swimmer drowned when he got into difficulty after saving his friend's daughter, an inquest has heard.
Stephen Hulsmeier, 47, was unresponsive when he was brought ashore by onlookers at Porth Neigwl beach, also known as Hell's Mouth, Gwynedd, on 6 August.
The aircraft engineer died at the scene and acting senior coroner for north-west Wales Katie Sutherland gave the provisional cause of death as drowning.
She adjourned the inquest for further investigation.
During a brief hearing, Ms Sutherland explained that Mr Hulsmeier, from Newport, Shropshire, got into difficulties in the rough waves.
Bryn Dando, from Llanfair Caereinion in Powys, saw Mr Hulsmeier being brought ashore and later told BBC Wales that safety measures needed to be improved on the beach.
Mr Hulsmeier's case was one of three deaths at Welsh beaches that were addressed by Ms Sutherland during the hearing in Caernarfon on Wednesday.
Charles Hutchings, 85, died after entering the sea at Abersoch, Gwynedd, on 19 July.
Mr Hutchings, of Edgbaston, Birmingham, was pulled from the water but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
The provisional cause of death was drowning with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease a contributory factor.
An inquest was also opened into the death of 20-year-old carer Jenna Jones.
Ms Jones, of Pen y Bryn, Llanfairfechan, died at Gwynedd Hospital, Bangor, after being found unresponsive in the water on 28 July.
The location of the beach she was at was not disclosed.