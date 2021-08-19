Green Man: Tears and joy as festival returns against Covid odds
When tickets sold out in minutes for a festival in the Welsh mountains in May, the organisers had no idea if it would be able to go head due to Covid rules.
Now thousands of people are heading to Crickhowell in Powys as Green Man begins.
Fiona Stewart, managing director, said staff were crying as they welcomed festival-goers back after such an uncertain time.
"I've been blubbing the whole way," she told BBC Radio Wales.
In May, tickets went on sale despite no news from the Welsh government on whether Covid restrictions would be eased in time for it to go ahead.
Mass gatherings - including festivals and gigs - had been banned in Wales since the first lockdown began in March 2020.
It was only on 14 July, just weeks before the start of the festival, that the Welsh government announced limits on outdoor gatherings were being scrapped.
"We only knew four weeks ago we were going ahead," Ms Stewart said.
"To get from there to here in that time is just astounding."
Ms Stewart had previously said up to 5,000 people could have been hit if the festival, nestled in the Black Mountains, had to be cancelled.
She said then she had held back on spending the usual millions of pounds, so if they had been forced to cancel they would not have been ruined.
On Thursday, as the first day of the festival began, Ms Stewart said people were turning up very early in the morning.
She said staff had burst into tears seeing people turning up at the ground.
"Everyone was roaring with laughter and clapping, and there were big cheers," she said.
"It's been very emotional, the whole thing - quite a lot of people are meeting family and friends from Wales and other parts of the country."
Ms Stewart said support from the community and people in the events industry had been "incredible".
"Staff have shown what they made of - we have even been getting messages from other events who can't believe we have done this," she said.
Now in its 19th year, Green Man has been estimated to contribute £10.4m to the Welsh economy each year.
While the majority of Covid rules have now been lifted in Wales, Ms Steward said it would be up to individuals if they wanted to wear masks, and tents would be open so there would be no indoor spaces.