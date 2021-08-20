Wrexham: Giant Hollywood-style sign was van-hire firm PR stunt
The mystery of who is behind a Hollywood-style sign in Wrexham has been solved, after days of speculation.
Huge white letters, spelling out the name of the north Wales town appeared at Bersham Bank colliery tip, near Rhostyllen over the weekend.
Many thought the new owners of Wrexham AFC, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were behind the stunt.
But on Friday it was revealed as a PR stunt by a vehicle hire company.
No-one initially claimed responsibility after the sign appeared over the weekend on the slag heap, with Wrexham AFC saying: "The sign is not, as far as we [are] all aware, anything to do with the football club."
In response to rumours on social media, Deadpool star Reynolds tweeted: "I wish I'd thought of that. But if I were to really dig into it, I wish I wasn't someone who wished they'd thought of that."
However It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star McElhenney had remained silent.
I wish I'd thought of that. But if I were to really dig into it, I wish I wasn't someone who wished they'd thought of that.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 17, 2021
Wrexham AFC's Twitter account retweeted and shared images of the sign - including drone footage taken by a professional videographer.
In one message, the club wrote: "Wrexham, it's always been the Hollywood of Europe, apparently…"
A spokeswoman for Wrexham council said: "This sign is nothing to do with the council although we are aware of it."
The council has entered into the City of Culture 2025 bid, along with The City of Bangor and Northwest Wales, Conwy County, Newport, and Powys.
"Let's hope it stops here for as long it possibly can"⁰— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 18, 2021
Wrexham council leader Mark Pritchard tells #BBCBreakfast the Hollywood-style sign has put a smile on people's faces.
BBC Wales were invited to an early morning press conference at the colliery on Friday morning, with a reporter sent to see who was behind the mysterious sign.
However, far from being dazzled by Hollywood stars, all he found was a banner emblazoned with "Vanarama National League August 21st", draped over the slag heap.
The vehicle lease firm which sponsors the National League where Wrexham plays and the team kicks off the season tomorrow away to Solihull.