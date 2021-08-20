Man denies 16-year-old girl's takeaway murder
A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese takeaway.
Wenjing Lin died at the Blue Sky Chinese takeaway in Ynyswen, near Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 March.
Chun Xu denied murdering the high school student during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
He also pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of 38-year-old Yongquan Jiang.
The 31-year-old spoke only to confirm his name during the 30-minute hearing.
He is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court on 1 November.