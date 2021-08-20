BBC News

Bute Park murder: Detectives search for potential witnesses

image sourceSouth Wales Police
image captionPolice believe this man could have information about what happened

Murder detectives are searching for two people who may have information after a man suffered fatal injuries in a Cardiff park.

Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, died 16 days after he was found in Bute Park in the early hours of 20 July.

Two men and a 16-year-old girl have been charged with his murder.

South Wales Police have now issued images of two people who were in the area at the time he was attacked.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Wales, from South Wales Police, said while the man and woman identified had done nothing wrong, the pair could have information to help find out what happened to Dr Jenkins.

image sourceSouth Wales Police
image captionThey also believe this woman, who sat on a bench and spoke to a man, may be able to help them

The man is thought to have been near the top of Queen Street at about 23:30 BST on 19 July, while the woman was sat on a bench in the same area a few hours later, at about 01:40 on 20 July.

Jason Edwards, 25, from Riverside, Lee William Strickland, 36, of no fixed abode, and a 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named, have all been charged with Dr Jenkin's murder.

image sourceFamily photo
image captionDr Gary Jenkins died at hospital on 5 August

