Llandrindod Lake: Wild swimming alert as blue-green algae found
Wild swimmers and paddle boarders are being warned to stay away from another lake in Powys after blue-green algae was detected.
The algae, which produces toxins that can cause skin rashes, vomiting, fever and headaches, has been found at Llandrindod Lake, in Llandrindod Wells.
In May it was detected at Llangorse Lake, near Brecon.
Powys County Council urged people to stay out of the water and keep pets away.
The blue-green algae, called cyanobacteria, occur naturally in inland waters, estuaries and seas and cannot be removed or treated.
They thrive in warm conditions and are likely to come and go throughout the summer season.The algae can cause problems if swallowed, and occasionally cause more serious illness such as adverse effects on the liver and nervous system.In a statement Powys council urged people not to enter the water, or to eat any fish caught in the lake, and not to allow pets or livestock near the water.
It urged anyone who had come into contact with water containing the algae to shower with fresh water immediately, and to get in touch with a doctor if they became ill.