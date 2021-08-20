Denbigh: Police investigate death of badger nailed to a tree
The death of a badger found nailed to a tree has sparked an investigation by the police's rural crime team.
The animal, which is protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, was discovered in the Nantglyn area of Denbigh by a walker on Wednesday morning.
It was found hanging about 10ft (3m) high from a tree, to which it had been nailed to by its feet.
The creature's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
PC Richard Smith of North Wales Police's rural crime team said: "We can't yet confirm what the cause of death of this animal was, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.
"Incredibly, badger persecution is still practiced in north Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these."