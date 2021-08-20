Clydach murderer Morris dies in prison
The man convicted of the Clydach murders has died in prison, it has been confirmed.
David Morris, 59, killed three generations of the same family in the Swansea Valley village in 1999.
He spent 22 years in jail for killing Mandy Power, 34, her daughters Katie, 10, and Emily, aged eight, and her 80-year-old mother Doris Dawson.
"HMP Long Lartin prisoner David Morris died on August 20," a Prison Service spokesman said.
"The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."
Morris was serving a 32-year sentence after being convicted in two trials but continued to maintain his innocence.
A bid to take his case to the Court of Appeal was rejected in 2018 by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
A BBC Wales Investigates programme in 2020 spoke to two potential new witnesses and South Wales Police announced a review of elements of the case in January 2021.
In July the Crown Prosecution Service said no information had been provided by the potential new witnesses to undermine the conviction.
The review, which was being overseen by Devon and Cornwall Police, was then expected to move on to look at forensic issues also challenged in the documentary.
What were the Clydach murders?
Morris's trial in 2006 heard he had a sexual relationship with Ms Power and was fuelled by drink and drugs when he went on a killing spree in June 1999.
Mrs Dawson was killed as she lay in her bed, and the killer lay waiting for the others to return home.
Ms Power and her daughters were battered with a fibreglass pole, which the children used to play with, and Ms Power's body was sexually assaulted.
The killer lit fires around the house in an attempt to hide the crimes.
Firefighters found the bodies of Ms Power and the girls laid out on the landing when they came to tackle the blaze.