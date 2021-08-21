Llandudno: Dog rescued after falling from cliff
A dog has been rescued after falling from cliffs and becoming trapped between rocks.
Lifeboat crews were called to an area between Angel Bay and Penrhyn Bay, Llandudno, Conwy, at about 14:00 BST to help find a "shaken" Tug, a black Cocker Spaniel.
Five crew members helped get the dog free and back to his relieved owners.
The lifeboat helm Mike Jones said: "We were really pleased and certainly relieved to find the dog safe and well.
"He had clearly had a traumatic experience and was quite shaken. It was a great effort by the crew to extricate the dog from quite a tricky situation."