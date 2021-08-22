Cwmllynfell rugby player dies following memorial match
A rugby player has collapsed and died following a memorial game.
The man was playing for Cwmllynfell RFC at their home ground of Parc y Bryn in Neath Port Talbot on Saturday afternoon.
The match against Crynant was being played in the memory of a club stalwart who died earlier this year.
In a social medial post, the club said: "We have lost a brother on the field and it is hurting so much."
The player has not officially been named, but messages of sympathy have been posted from numerous clubs, as well as by the Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby.