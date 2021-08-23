Defibrillators: Welsh rugby calls after player's death
- Published
All Welsh rugby clubs must be given a defibrillator to give players and supporters a "fighting chance", the club mates of a father who died after a cardiac arrest have said.
Supporters tried to save Alex Evans who collapsed after playing for Cwmllynfell RFC on Saturday.
Club secretary Gareth Evans urged the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) to give all clubs defibrillators to help save lives.
The WRU has been asked to comment.
The 31-year-old flanker left the field at the club's home ground, Parc y Bryn in Neath Port Talbot, during a memorial match against Crynant after feeling unwell on Saturday afternoon.
Mr Evans said medical staff, who happened to be watching the game, and paramedics tried to help save him with a defibrillator, but he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
"We used ours [defibrillator] on Saturday and sadly it still wasn't enough, but if every club has got one, if they need to use it, it gives people a fighting chance to survive," Mr Evans told BBC Radio Wales.
A fundraising page set up since has already topped £7,000, and Mr Evans said the club had been "overwhelmed" by the kindness and support.
He said Alex, who leaves behind a daughter and his partner, had helped a lot of people during the coronavirus pandemic, and was loved throughout the village.
"He would do anything for anybody...if he could help you, he would. He wore his heart on his sleeve on the field and exactly the same off the field as well."
He added: "He had an infectious smile.
"Whatever he was doing, having a laugh and a joke, or working or having a drink with him, whatever you were doing, he always had that smile.
"That smile will live with me forever."
A petition calling for the Welsh government to introduce free heart screening for all 11 to 35-year-olds who represent their school or county in sport has reached over 2,500 signatures.
In England, defibrillators are mandatory at all football grounds down to step four of the National League system, however there have been calls for them to be introduced at grassroots level.
Labour Member of the Senedd Alun Davies - who had a cardiac arrest in a park last year - had said he had hoped to introduce a bill in the Senedd to deliver "universal coverage" for defibrillators.
Tom Giffard MS, the Welsh Conservatives spokesman for sport, said Mr Evans' death highlighted the "urgent need for all sports clubs in Wales to have defibrillators".
"Defibrillators aren't cheap, so Labour ministers needs to work with clubs and organisations across Wales and provide them with financial support," he said.
"The Welsh government needs to move fast because the quicker we get them put in place, the more lives we can save."
It comes after there were calls for the equipment to be installed at cricket grounds, following a player's death in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, in July.
Maqsood Anwar, 44, was playing for Sully at their home pitch against Monkswood Cricket Club when he collapsed, and friends had said a defibrillator may have saved him.
At the time, the Welsh government said it was funding the promotion of CPR training and defibrillators at sports clubs, and the number of defibrillators in communities and buildings across Wales was increasing constantly.
The Welsh government has been asked to comment.