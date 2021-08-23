Bridgend murder probe: Boy, 2, adored by all, say relatives
A two-year-old boy who died after being found in a critical condition at a Bridgend house has been described by family as the "most beautiful and precious angel to grace the Earth".
Reid Steele died at Cardiff's Noah's Ark Children's Hospital on 12 August.
His mother, Natalie Steele, 31, of Broadlands, Bridgend, has been charged with his murder.
In a statement on a fundraising page, his relatives said: "We miss him with every fibre of our beings."
They said he was "the most energetic, happy, intelligent, beautiful and loved child we have ever met" and was always asking everyone if they were OK.
On the page, his family said Reid loved Bob the Builder, Winnie the Pooh and Heffalump, going to the beach, shells, pebbles, diggers, flowers and nature, and the song, You Are My Sunshine.
"Reid never experienced evil or pain in his little life, he was so adored by all of us. We miss him every single day."
"He was the most beautiful and precious angel to grace the earth. If anyone of you were able to have met him in his short life, you will understand exactly what we mean," they added.
Reid's family described staff who looked after him on the ward at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital as "utterly amazing", allowing his grandparents to stay overnight with him, and allowing relatives to visit in pairs.
"We will never be able to express our appreciation of how amazing they were," they said, adding Noah's Ark was Reid's favourite story.
"They did everything they possibly could to save his life and went above and beyond to ensure we were all supported the whole time."
The family are now trying to raise money in Reid's memory for the ward, an act they said he "would have loved".