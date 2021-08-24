Church in Wales to vote on same-sex blessings
Same-sex couples could soon be able to have their civil partnership or marriage blessed by the Church in Wales.
The church's governing body will consider a bill allowing the blessings at a meeting on 6 September.
If passed, the service would be used "experimentally" for five years and individual clergy could opt out.
The church has previously said it was "pastorally unsustainable" not to make provisions for same-sex couples.
The service would be a blessing only as same-sex couples would still be unable to marry in the church.
'Worthy of acceptance'
In a release, the church said the "approval of this rite" would be stating that the Church in Wales accepted "the loving and faithful commitment of two persons of the same sex".
It added "aspiring to life-long fidelity and mutual comfort" in civil partnership or marriage was "worthy of acceptance by the church by asking God's blessing upon their commitment".
The church recognised the bill would be controversial but described it as a "step on the way towards repentance of a history in the church which has demonised and persecuted gay and lesbian people".
It added "forcing them into fear, dishonesty and sometimes even hypocrisy" has precluded them from living "publicly and honestly lives of committed partnership".
'Fear and dishonesty'
The bishops urged members to debate the proposal in a respectful and dignified way, acknowledging it would raise difficult issues of faith and belief.
In advance, they have issued a set of Pastoral Principles intended to guide people towards "thoughtful and considerate discussions".
They state: "There can be no room for seeking to undermine sincerely held views. Neither should we seek to walk away from each other."
The bill will be discussed on the first day of the governing body meeting on 6 September at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.