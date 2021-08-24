Alex Jones: One Show host has baby daughter
- Published
One Show host Alex Jones has given birth to her third child, she has announced.
The BBC presenter's first daughter was born on Saturday but the 44-year-old is yet to confirm her name.
Ms Jones said in an Instagram post the baby was "tiny but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit".
She had announced she was pregnant on the BBC programme saying they had received "some really unexpected news".
Jones, from Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, is married to insurance broker Charlie Thompson and had her first child Edward - known as Ted - in 2017 and second Kit in 2019.
Her Instagram post announcing the baby's birth read: "We have some news.........Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.
"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit.
"Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5.
"It still doesn't feel real!!!
"Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."
Jones, who began her television career presenting Welsh language programmes, has hosted The One Show on BBC One since 2010.
She has also taken part in Strictly Come Dancing and presented events such as Sports Relief and covered royal weddings for the BBC.