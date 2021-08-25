UK City of Culture 2025: North Wales tourism boss saddened by rival bids
A tourism leader says he is saddened at the way three north Wales areas are vying to be UK City of Culture 2025.
Bangor and the north-west of Wales, Conwy county, and Wrexham county are all bidding, along with Powys and Newport.
Jim Jones, managing director of North Wales Tourism, says competing against each other "dilutes all bids".
There are 15 other areas throughout the UK competing for the title, which will be announced in May 2022.
"I have been involved in the economic ambition board and the whole purpose is to come together to bring economic stimulus, and we all supported the Unesco status for the north Wales slate region," he said.
"The point I was making is we've seen how well we can all work together."
The 20 places across the UK bidding for the title this year is the most there has ever been.
The competition is run by the UK government and its aim is to highlight cultural hubs and success beyond the London area and put places on the map.
Mr Jones said there was already stiff competition from other areas across the UK.
"My concern is that it just dilutes all the bids," he said.
"The more bids from the region, the more it doesn't strengthen any one application."
Mr Jones said he had seen how much work had gone into Conwy's bid, and was confident it would do well, as would Bangor and Wrexham.
But he said: "I just wish they would've come together with one area."