Birds of prey: Chick and egg thefts fall to boost numbers
- Published
Birds of prey like the red kite have been saved in Wales from the "brink of extinction" due to the drop in stealing their chicks and eggs, research shows.
The wildlife charity RSPB Cymru found only a few cases involving thefts from species such as red kites and peregrine falcons in the past decade.
However, the rate of poisoning has increased since 1990, with 52 confirmed cases over the past decade.
Persecution of raptors is higher where driven shooting of gamebirds happens.
The report, Crimes against raptors in Wales 1990-2019 published by the Welsh Ornithological Society, says theft of eggs and chicks used to be common, carried out by egg collectors or those selling chicks on to falconers.
However, they say stronger penalties and a shift in public awareness has seen this number fall dramatically.
Incidences of persecution - which covers things like shooting, trapping and poisoning - have not fallen, though, with poisoning rising.
"The dramatic reduction in the theft of egg and chick shows that tougher action really does work," said Julian Hughes, head of species at RSPB Cymru and the paper's lead author.
"This has helped the welcome return of birds such as the red kite that was once on the brink of extinction. However, the rise in persecution, and especially poisoning cases, is a big worry."
The research also found a raptor persecution incident was three times higher in areas where driven gamebird shooting - where beaters drive the birds towards the people shooting - was available.
"The relationship between raptor persecution and driven shooting was stronger than we expected, and we think this deserves further investigation to understand," added Mr Hughes.
The Welsh government said they, police forces and other organisations "have a duty to prevent the further persecution of any bird within Wales" and will help "protect them and their habitats for future generations".
"As a nation we have many iconic birds that proudly adorn our skies and we give credit to the work of the few who have gone that extra mile to maintain their essential conservation," said Rob Taylor, wildlife and rural crime coordinator for the Welsh government.
"The red kite and osprey are a prime example of a success story within Wales, although these can be still subject to unnecessary persecution even in 2021."