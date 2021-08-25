Child, 3, seriously hurt in Pontypridd dog attack
- Published
A three-year-old child has been seriously hurt in a dog attack.
Police said a member of the public stepped in to help the child in the attack at Barry Sidings Countryside Park in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday afternoon.
South Wales Police said the child was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Police have said the dog has been seized under the dangerous dogs act as officers investigate the incident.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.