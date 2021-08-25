Gower: Power boat and water bike 'terrorise' swimmers
Two power crafts have been "terrorising terrified kids" and swimmers at a Gower beach, Mumbles Coastguard Rescue Team has said.
The team was called to complaints a power boat and water bike were getting dangerously close to bathers at Langland Bay, on Tuesday, at 19:49 BST.
The owners have now been suspended from using waterside facilities in the area.
Swansea Council said it was launching an investigation into the incident.
The Coastguard said when they arrived at the scene both crafts had moved on, but Mumbles RNLI was later called at 21:15 to rescue the power boat after it ran out of fuel near Limeslade Bay.
Members of the public were "very concerned" at the users' "antisocial behaviour", the Coastguard wrote on Facebook.
"This sort of pleasure craft usage is unacceptable and puts lives in danger. The distance and the excessive speed they pass the swimmer at is reckless," they added.
A spokesperson for Swansea Council said: "We're investigating this incident.
"The owners of the two craft are registered to use our waterside facilities - and have been suspended from using these whilst we investigate.
"We have strict terms and conditions in place for those who use our facilities and incidents of this nature linked to these local facilities are very rare indeed.
"Everybody who uses them to launch water craft must treat our waters and the people who use them safely and responsibly, with respect to others."