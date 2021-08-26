HGV driver shortages: What is behind the problem in Wales?
A former pilot who had to give up his job when his airline collapsed has said getting a HGV job closer to home as been a lot easier this time round.
Aaron Leventhal said the UK was "desperate for drivers" and pay has increased significantly since he was last driving lorries.
Shortages of drivers have created major problems for shops and restaurants across the UK.
The pandemic, changes after Brexit and paperwork delays have all been blamed.
Mr Leventhal is a former Flybe pilot who returned to the HGV industry after the airline collapsed at the start of the pandemic.
He said he has seen pay rates for agency drivers in his licence category go from £9 an hour a year ago to up to £30 an hour - plus an extra £5 an hour to pay for a driver's hotel room.
He has a dangerous goods licence which enables him to transport fuel - a section of the industry which traditionally paid more.
Previously he had to get a job in the West Midlands and had to rent a room there four days a week because there were no jobs near his home in Swansea at the time.
Since the driver shortage emerged he has been able to get a job near his home in Swansea.
He even said drivers were switching from driving fuel lorries to food lorries because of the rates of pay.
"They are desperate to get drivers and they will pay more," he said.
"I can't see it coming down too much because it's kind of a trap. I've had emails coming through in the last six months paying up to £30-an-hour."
The Road Haulage Association estimates there is a shortage of more than 100,000 drivers in the UK, out of a pre-pandemic total of about 600,000.
That number included tens of thousands of drivers from EU member states who were living and working in the UK.
Even before Covid, the estimated shortage was about 60,000 drivers, according to surveys of its members.
Bernard Davies has run haulage firm ATB Davies in Carmarthen since 1973.
The 76-year-old currently employs 16 drivers - but could do with more.
He said: "There is a shortage and it is very serious because there's nobody coming through the system.
"We've had to increase pay by 10% to 12% - we've been to the customers and they have agreed to give us a rate increase to cover that.
"People are desperate - they are all desperate to get drivers to get their goods delivered."
He said Brexit and the cost of getting the licences is to blame.
"If you want a Class 1 now and you've got to do a Class 2 first and you're looking at £3,500.
"Before Brexit I could recruit a lot more easily. There was more surplus of drivers around then, now there is a shortage big time.
"Increasing the hours isn't going to solve anything - we need more drivers."
He said a HGV driver now is earning £40,000 a year, up from about £28,000 to £30,000 five years ago.
"But somebody's got pay for it and it's going to be the public," he said.
"If you're going to the shop it's going to cost you a bit more. I don't think it's going to come out of the profits of the supermarket people."
Where have all the lorry drivers gone?
Analysis by BBC Wales political reporter Adrian Browne
There was already a shortage of HGV drivers before Brexit and coronavirus.
Freight firms and retailers estimate 25,000 EU drivers returned home during the pandemic and at the end of the Brexit transition period, when freedom of movement between the continent and UK ceased.
And Covid-19 put driver training and testing for new lorry drivers on hold for 12 months.
UK ministers are refusing to grant temporary work visas to EU drivers.
They insist the British people voted in a referendum and a general election to end free movement.
UK firms, ministers say, should no longer rely on labour from abroad and must invest in the workforce at home instead.
Andy Jones is a training manager at Crosshands Training, a firm which helps drivers pass various HGV licences.
He said things had slowed down considerably since the Covid pandemic began last March, due to the time to process a driver's medical test and theory tests.
He said he did not believe the shortages were down to Brexit as there were enough people in the UK with suitable licences already.
Instead, he said the industry's pay, paperwork delays and Covid had all had a "massive impact".
"Normally we are booked up two to three months in advance," he said.
"Now we've got the Covid backlog on top of that. There are not enough tests.
He added many qualified drivers do not think the pay was worth it, as "you could get more stacking shelves".
"Now the pay is going up more people seem to be interested in getting back into the industry," adding some bus drivers are making the move over.
What is being done to help?
The UK government has slightly relaxed the daily driving limit from nine hours to 11 hours twice a week.
Haulage companies want a change in the rules to make it easier for drivers from abroad to get temporary visas to work here.
But the UK government argues progress is already being made in testing and hiring, and it says a big push is being made towards improving pay, working conditions and diversity.
And ministers have said employers should invest in British workers.
Luke Vernon, from Ceredigion, said growing up he always dreamed of being a lorry driver - just like his father.
After 24 years in the industry, a car crash has meant he has been off work since last February.
He said medical examinations revealed it was not an ongoing problem but it had been a "puzzle" trying to get his licence back.
He said some people had left the industry because of companies "treating drivers like children by constantly tracking them", but the pay had a lot to do with it too.
Brexit has made this worse because a lot of the European drivers went home, he added.
"Before this companies didn't have an issue recruiting drivers because they could pay low wages and always find employees but now this pool of employees has gone they are having to pay more."
He said lower-end drivers earn around £10 per hour with higher-end ones taking home up to £17 per hour.
"I really do enjoy it. I've never been that bothered about money because I'm single and live alone but I've been all over Europe."