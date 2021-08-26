Llangollen Railway trains vandalised with graffiti
Two railway coaches have been vandalised with graffiti at a heritage railway's yard near Llangollen.
The damage occurred early on Wednesday morning after fencing was broken, the Llangollen Railway said.
The 60-year-old coaches, owned by Llangollen Railcars, had been restored by volunteers.
It is estimated the damage will take thousands of pounds to repair, and many volunteer-hours to restore the original paint job.
The coaches are used on a mid-week service on the Dee Valley railway.
"We were shocked and saddened to discover this senseless vandalism when our train crew turned up on Wednesday," said John Joyce, head of the railcars department.
"The damage will need considerable time and expense to put right.
"Both the time and money could have been put to far more productive uses than removing this mindless damage," he said.