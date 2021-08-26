Family 'devastated' as teacher, 23, dies after Narberth car crash.
The family of a young teacher who died after a car crash have said her organs will be donated "as her final gift."
Beca Mai Richards died in hospital on Thursday after the Vauxhall Corsa she was driving crashed with a cement mixer in Carmarthenshire on Friday afternoon.
Her family said they were "completely devastated" by the 23-year-old's death.
"She was such a loving and kind-hearted daughter, sister, friend and teacher and someone who always cared for others," they said in a statement.
Ms Richards, from Llangain in Carmarthenshire, was driving on the A478 at Penblewin, near Narberth, when her black Corsa collided with the cement mixer at about 17:00 BST.
She was taken to hospital and died on Thursday. Specialist officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are now supporting the family of Ms Richards.
"We are completely devastated in losing Beca," said her family.
"We take great pride that, as a donor, Beca will provide a better life for others as her final gift.
"As a family, we thank everyone, especially the intensive care unit and Wales Air Ambulance, for their support and care during these past few days."