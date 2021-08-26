Two charged with murder of 57-year-old man in Wrexham
Two men have been charged with murder following a "disturbance" at a property in a north Wales village.
A 57-year-old man died after being taken to hospital following the incident in the Cristionydd area of Penycae, Wrexham county, on Monday.
Two men from Penycae - a 24-year-old and a 52-year-old - have been charged and remain in police custody.
Both men are to appear before Llandudno magistrates on Friday. A third man was initially arrested but later released.