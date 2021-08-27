Shotton: Woman whose death prompted murder arrest named locally
- Published
A woman whose death prompted a man to be arrested on suspicion of murder has been named locally as Jade Ward.
The 27-year-old was found dead at a property on Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire, just before 09:30 BST on Thursday after police officers attended an "incident".
North Wales Police said a man, 29, has been arrested and was in custody.
It said there was no ongoing threat to the wider community and urged anyone with information to come forward.
