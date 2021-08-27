Flintshire: Milk vending machine business may be shut down
Twenty-four hour milk vending machines which hit headlines during previous Covid lockdowns could be scrapped amid a row over planning rules.
In January, people who drove 20 miles to get milk from the machines at a Trelogan farm, in Flintshire, were fined for breaking Covid restrictions.
Flintshire council planning officers have now said the site is not lawful.
The farm's owners said they would contact the Senedd/Welsh Parliament about the decision.
Customers have queued for hours to use the 24-hour roadside machines, which supply fresh milk and milkshakes, since they were installed at Mynydd Mostyn farm in Trelogan, near Holywell, at the start of this year.
However, they may have to be removed as the machines were placed on land which forms part of the Mostyn Hall estate, without permission, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
Farm owners, Einion and Elliw Jones, had told the council planning permission was not required due to the business being part of the wider farm.
With so many people visiting the roadside site, and a lack of parking, the owners had asked the council to issue a lawful development certificate, to confirm it was acceptable.
However planning officers have denied the request, saying the site could not be considered lawful, meaning it may have to be removed if the council takes action.
In a report, planning officer Claire Morter said while the business was planned to be linked to the main farm, it was now such a big operation it was "entirely separate".
"The site is only accessible by vehicle, and at peak times it appears that the provision of parking is not adequate. The site is highly unsustainable," she said.
In January, people who queued for two hours after travelling 20 miles to get milk from the machines during the "stay at home" lockdown, were fined by police.
At the time, people were only allowed to travel for essential reasons, including buying food, and Mr and Mrs Jones criticised police, saying that even locals had been told to leave by officers or face fines, despite milk being an essential item.
Mrs Jones said the couple were now deciding whether to appeal the council's decision and would be seeking advice from the Welsh Parliament.
"We are proud of our diversification here at Mynydd Mostyn farm," she said.