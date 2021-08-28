Cardiff stabbing: Man, 18, seriously hurt and three arrested
- Published
Three people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the man was in a serious but not life-threatening condition after the serious assault in Callaghan Square at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are in police custody.
Police said the arrests were made soon after the incident was reported and asked witnesses to get in touch.
Det Insp Matthew Cox said: "Understandably such incidents can cause worry within our communities.
"Tackling knife crime is a priority for South Wales Police."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.