Porthmadog: Drivers told to stop ignoring level crossing lights
- Published
Drivers have been warned not to ignore railway crossing signs following concerns from people living in a coastal town
North Wales Police said drivers had been going through red flashing lights that warn of oncoming trains in Porthmadog, Gwynedd.
Network Rail said there had been more than 400 incidents at level crossings in Wales since the pandemic began.
One councillor said the behaviour was "shocking".
The level crossing in Porthmadog outside the Welsh Highland Railway station does not have metal barriers that come down as trains come in.
Instead flashing lights warning motorists to stop as the train crosses the road on the tracks.
"They [the lights] are obviously here for a reason," said Porthmadog councillor Nia Jeffreys.
"That reason is safety.
"People who run red lights are not only endangering themselves but also other pedestrians and other drivers.
"I call on people to respect the law … It's a very serious matter."
She said she was pleased North Wales Police had raised the issue.
Network Rail, which owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure, also said it was concerned following the reports from Porthmadog and of a number of other incidents in Wales.
"The railway environment is extremely dangerous", said Heledd Walter, project manager with Network Rail.
"Trains are heavy, fast moving and they also take a long distance to come to a stop.
"The consequences of using level crossings incorrectly could result in severe injury and often death.
"Sometimes when there isn't a physical barrier there, the instructions are there next to it, but I think people think sometimes that I can chance it and for many it is very dangerous."
Earlier this year Network Rail said it had seen a "rise in illegal access to level crossings" during the pandemic up to 7 July, with 433 serious incidents recorded since the beginning of March 2020.
It said it was working with partners including the British Transport Police to curb such activity.
North Wales Police added: "We'd like to remind road users that not only is it dangerous as there may be an oncoming train, but if your drive through a red light you will be liable for a fine and points on your licence.
"The red lights are for safety of drivers and pedestrians."