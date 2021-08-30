Illegal Brecon Beacons rave broken up by police
An illegal rave of up to 500 people has been shut down by police in the Brecon Beacons.
Dyfed-Powys Police said revellers from as far as Essex and London attended the event in the Grwyne Fawr Valley, near Crickhowell, early on Sunday.
Officers set up a road block following calls from local residents before entering the site later that morning.
Three vehicles were recovered and controlled drugs seized, while barriers and gates had been damaged.
Due to the darkness at the remote woodland location in the early hours, resources and a lack of radio signal in the area, police waited until later Sunday morning before moving onto the site.
However when they did, officers were met with hostility, abuse and threats by some of the estimated 300 people still on the site, police said.
Insp Gwyndaf Bowen said: "Social media was used to disclose the location at the last possible minute in order to prevent law enforcement taking preventative measures.
"We are very grateful to local residents for quickly reporting their concerns and allowing officers to take a practical approach to dealing with it.
"I thank local Breconshire officers for working significant hours in order to keep the area safe and end the unlawful gathering in a timely and peaceful manner.
"Officers reported there was no sanitary provision at the site and a large amount of litter was evident at the scene. Police received reports of obstructed roads which hindered police and residents' movements."
The keepers of three vehicles were reported for unnecessary obstruction of the highway.