BBC News

Pembroke Dock: Dale Morgan admits killing his mother

Published
image sourceFamily photo
image captionDale Morgan appeared via video link from prison to admit his mother's murder

A man has admitted murdering his 68-year-old mother in Pembrokeshire.

Dale Morgan, 43, of Honeyborough Green, Neyland, pleaded guilty to killing Judith Rhead in a house on Market Street, Pembroke Dock.

Morgan spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea at Swansea Crown Court.

He is expected to be sentenced on 4 October, with Judge Paul Thomas QC telling him he will face life imprisonment.

Morgan admitted killing his mother sometime between 10 December 2020 and 20 February 2021.

image captionJudith Rhead's body was found at a property on Market Street in February

Related Topics

More on this story