Covid: Doctor blames misinformation for hospital admissions rise
By Catherine Evans
BBC News
- Published
Misinformation has led to growing numbers of young, unvaccinated Covid patients in Wales' hospitals, a critical care consultant has said.
Dr Ami Jones said Aneurin Bevan health board staff felt "demoralised" to see the virus filling wards and intensive care units again.
"Covid has gone nowhere," she said.
Staff self-isolation and Covid admissions also led Hywel Dda health board to ask non-urgent patients to avoid emergency units.
One death and 3,872 new cases were reported by Public Health Wales on Tuesday, which cover the 48 hours until 09:00 BST on Sunday.
It brings the total number of cases in Wales to 278,262 and deaths to 5,672.
A total of 2,352,754 people have had the first vaccine and 2,180,336 have had both doses, according to the figures.
Dr Jones said acute hospitals, emergency departments and respiratory medicine had experienced a "much busier weekend this weekend than we've seen for months in terms of Covid".
"It's predominantly unvaccinated people we're seeing and a number of these are people in their 20s and 30s, with a small number of under-16s requiring hospital care for Covid".
Vaccination had made a huge difference in numbers requiring hospital treatment, she said, adding "we have people in our ITU who are very poorly right now who didn't get vaccinated but now wish for nothing more than to be able to turn back the clock and get their vaccine".
"We are all working very hard - we are keeping elective operations going and still running very busy emergency departments and wards.
"The staff are feeling pretty demoralised that Covid is once again filling their wards and their ITUs, especially when so many hospital cases could've been prevented by vaccination.
"It's always heart-breaking to treat patients with avoidable conditions but this time feels different as there's been so much misinformation out there it's made it very tough for people to know who to believe and who to trust.
"But ask any front line worker and they will tell you that vaccination is what's making a difference to the patients we are treating at the moment."
She added that Covid was "everywhere right now" and said people needed to keeping taking precautions and being sensible, whether they were vaccinated or not.
Andrew Carruthers, executive director of operations at Hywel Dda health board, which serves Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion, said: "In common with other health boards across Wales, we are continuing to see high levels of urgent and emergency care demand across our hospitals.
"This is also being compounded by a number of other issues, for example including staff summer annual leave, increased sickness absence and staff self-isolation, rising levels of Covid-positive patient admissions, and reduced bed capacity."
He appealed for members of the public to use alternatives such as their nearest pharmacy or GP and "attend A&E only if you need urgent or emergency medical care".