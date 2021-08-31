Mount Everest climber and retired Swansea nurse killed in car crash
Tributes have been paid to a retired intensive care nurse and keen climber who once climbed to Everest's base camp after he was killed in a car crash.
Former scouts helper John Robertson, 71, died after his black Ford Fiesta crashed on Clasemont Road in the Morriston area of Swansea on Monday.
Mr Robertson, from Plasmarl, was also an RSPB and National Trust volunteer.
"The shock of his sudden death has left us all in bewilderment and sadness," said his partner Maggie Cornelius .
She said Mr Robertson had "many interests" since retiring as an intensive care nurse at Swansea's Morriston Hospital and would be "sorely missed" by his family.
"He spent many years in the Scouts travelling, walking and climbing all over the world - including Mera Peak and Everest Base Camp," added Ms Cornelius.
South Wales Police are appealing for witnesses or if anyone has any dashcam footage who would have been in the area of Morriston on Monday at about 14:15 BST.