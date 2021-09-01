Anglesey sea defence plans branded 'environmental vandalism'
Plans to shore up sea defences on the Menai Strait have sparked claims of "environmental vandalism".
Anglesey council's planning committee meets virtually on Wednesday to debate the proposals, which would replace parts of the concrete defence.
Planning officers recommend approval of the plans, saying the existing defence is in "poor" condition.
But councillors Carwyn Jones, Gary Pritchard and Alun Roberts fear the works could damage the coast.
The existing defence protects Cerrig, a private property in Penmon, and Natural Resources Wales has recommended approval of the plans.
The concrete plinth at the base of the sea wall is currently protected by "rock armour" at a low level on its seaward side.
The plans recommend removing this plinth during the construction works to repair it, then replacing it in a similar position.
But objections have been raised by the community council as well as the three local county councillors, who fear the works could damage a sensitive area along the coast, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
In a joint statement, Mr Jones, Mr Pritchard and Mr Roberts called the plans "astounding", given the international importance of the beach's glacial heritage.
"To cross this sensitive beach area with heavy machinery will cause irreparable damage that means it can never be restored to its former natural state," they said.
"To put it bluntly this proposal can only be seen as potential environmental vandalism about to happen.
"The construction of the sea defences themselves will trigger changes to coastal sea processes that may well threaten land and properties either side of this proposal."
They claimed any such changes would be accelerated by climate change, rising sea levels and more stormy weather and stronger tides and waves in the near future.
Plans to locate the works compound at the nearby council-run public car park have also sparked objections from Llangoed community council, with councillors questioning whether it could be placed elsewhere because it will take up half of the site.
Eight letters of objection also claimed approval would lead to more similar sea defences along the coast.
Erosion could result in collapse
Statutory consultees such as the Crown Estate and environmental and landscape advisers have offered no objections to the plans.
The supporting statement accompanying the application stated that damage to the existing defences was reported following storms in 2018.
It also said it was recommended the wall is underpinned and repaired, or else erosion of the foundation would result in eventual collapse.
In their report, planning officers said siting a compound within the property would be "logistically difficult and dangerous to the health and safety of workers and members the public".
"There is no official public footpath located on the beach where the works are being proposed. However, the Wales Costal Path is located to the north of the application site," they said.
"The path cuts inland immediately before the application site and therefore will not cross the site. As such, there will be no need to secure a diversion of the path."