Lorry hits bridge in Machynlleth, closing A487 and railway

#A487 Machynlleth Update⚠️



A487 in both directions closed, one lorry involved from Ffordd Mynydd Griffiths to Texaco petrol station.



We are expecting this road to be closed for some time, please plan ahead, we will update as soon as possible. #TrafficWalesAlert https://t.co/YLhvXZl4O7 pic.twitter.com/oAtJpn68Fq