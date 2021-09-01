Logan Mwangi: Cause of death not yet known, inquest hears
The cause death of a boy whose body was found in a river has still not been established and more investigations are needed, an inquest has heard.
Five-year-old Logan Mwangi's body was found by police in the River Ogmore, Bridgend county, on 31 July, after his parents reported him missing from home.
Three people have been charged in connection with his death.
The assistant coroner for South Wales Central adjourned Logan's inquest until the conclusion of the criminal case.
Rachel Knight was told that, following a post-mortem examination at the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff, the provisional cause of Logan's death had not been established.
Ms Knight offered her condolences to the family of Logan "in this sad case".
The inquest heard that Logan's body had been identified by his grandmother Clare Williamson.
Logan's step-father John Cole, 39, has been charged with his murder, while he and Logan's mother, Angharad Williamson, 30, both from Sarn, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A provisional trial date is set for 31 January next year, with an estimated length of four weeks.